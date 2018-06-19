Crime
Hamilton homeowner to testify in own defence in murder trial

HAMILTON – A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected car thief in the dark plans to testify in his own defence.

In his opening statement, the lawyer for Peter Khill said the accused wants to tell jurors his story.

The lawyer says the defence will lean heavily on the idea that Khill acted in self-defence when he shot Jon Styres twice with a shotgun in February 2016.

He says it wasn’t about rushing outside to shoot someone or protect his 15-year-old truck, but protecting his own life and that of his partner.

Jurors are now hearing about Khill’s training as a military reservist.

Khill has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 29-year-old Indigenous man’s death.

