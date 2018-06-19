Hamilton homeowner to testify in own defence in murder trial
HAMILTON – A Hamilton-area homeowner accused of gunning down a suspected car thief in the dark plans to testify in his own defence.
In his opening statement, the lawyer for Peter Khill said the accused wants to tell jurors his story.
READ MORE: Indigenous man about two metres from Hamilton homeowner’s shotgun blast, court hears
The lawyer says the defence will lean heavily on the idea that Khill acted in self-defence when he shot Jon Styres twice with a shotgun in February 2016.
He says it wasn’t about rushing outside to shoot someone or protect his 15-year-old truck, but protecting his own life and that of his partner.
READ MORE: Jury in Hamilton hears 911 call made after the shooting death of Indigenous man
Jurors are now hearing about Khill’s training as a military reservist.
Khill has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder in the 29-year-old Indigenous man’s death.
© 2018 The Canadian Press
Comments
Comments closed.
Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.
Please see our Commenting Policy for more.