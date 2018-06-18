Indigenous man about two metres from Hamilton homeowner’s shotgun blast, court hears

HAMILTON – A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a homeowner near Hamilton shot an alleged thief from about two metres.

Dr. Allison Edgecombe examined the body of Jon Styres after Peter Khill killed him in February 2016 in his driveway.

READ MORE: Jury in Hamilton hears 911 call made after the shooting death of Indigenous man

Edgecombe says it’s not clear from the wounds which shotgun blast was first — one striking the front chest and the other the top of the right arm — but each shot would have been lethal.

The prosecution says the early morning incident occurred as Styres was trying to steal Khill’s 15-year-old pickup truck from outside his house.

READ MORE: Murder trial begins in Hamilton for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

Khill has admitted to killing the 29-year-old man, who was Indigenous, but has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Court has heard that Khill, then 26, told responding officers he thought Styres was reaching for a gun.