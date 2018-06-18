Crime
June 18, 2018 12:20 pm

Indigenous man about two metres from Hamilton homeowner’s shotgun blast, court hears

By Staff The Canadian Press

The John Sopinka Ontario Court House is seen in this file photo.

The Canadian Press/Stephen C. Host
A A

HAMILTON – A forensic pathologist has told a murder trial that a homeowner near Hamilton shot an alleged thief from about two metres.

Dr. Allison Edgecombe examined the body of Jon Styres after Peter Khill killed him in February 2016 in his driveway.

READ MORE: Jury in Hamilton hears 911 call made after the shooting death of Indigenous man

Edgecombe says it’s not clear from the wounds which shotgun blast was first — one striking the front chest and the other the top of the right arm — but each shot would have been lethal.

The prosecution says the early morning incident occurred as Styres was trying to steal Khill’s 15-year-old pickup truck from outside his house.

READ MORE: Murder trial begins in Hamilton for white man charged with killing Indigenous man

Khill has admitted to killing the 29-year-old man, who was Indigenous, but has pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder.

Court has heard that Khill, then 26, told responding officers he thought Styres was reaching for a gun.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

Report an error
Indigenous
indigenous hamilton murder
Jon Styres
Jon Styres trial
Peter Khill Trial
peter khilll

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News