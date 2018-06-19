2018 MTV Movie and TV Awards: Complete list of winners

The MTV Movie & TV Awards took place Monday night in Los Angeles, with Girls Trip star Tiffany Haddish making her debut as host.

Awards were presented in a variety of offbeat categories, ranging from Best Kiss to Best Frightened Performance, with Black Panther and Stranger Things leading the pack with seven nominations each.

Meanwhile, Jurassic World: Fallen Kingdom star Chris Pratt received this year’s Generation Award, and Lena Waithe was presented with the Trailblazer Award.

Here’s the complete list of this year’s winners.

Best Movie

“Avengers: Infinity War” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

WINNER: “Black Panther” (Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures)

“Girls Trip” (Universal Pictures)

“It” (New Line Cinema)

“Wonder Woman” (Warner Bros. Pictures)

Best Show

“13 Reasons Why” (Netflix)

“Game of Thrones” (HBO)

“Grown-ish” (Freeform)

“Riverdale” (The CW)

WINNER: “Stranger Things” (Netflix)

Best Performance in a Movie

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman — “Black Panther”

Timothée Chalamet — “Call Me by Your Name”

Ansel Elgort — “Baby Driver”

Daisy Ridley — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Saoirse Ronan — “Lady Bird”

Best Performance in a Show

WINNER: Millie Bobby Brown — “Stranger Things”

Darren Criss — “The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story”

Katherine Langford — “13 Reasons Why”

Issa Rae — “Insecure”

Maisie Williams — “Game of Thrones”

Best Hero

WINNER: Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/Black Panther) – “Black Panther”

Emilia Clarke (Daenerys Targaryen) — “Game of Thrones”

Gal Gadot (Diana Prince/Wonder Woman) — “Wonder Woman”

Grant Gustin (Barry Allen/The Flash) — “The Flash”

Daisy Ridley (Rey) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

Best Villain

Josh Brolin (Thanos) — “Avengers: Infinity War

Adam Driver (Kylo Ren) — “Star Wars: The Last Jedi”

WINNER: Michael B. Jordan (N’Jadaka/Erik Killmonger) — “Black Panther”

Aubrey Plaza (Lenny Busker) — “Legion”

Bill Skarsgard (Pennywise) — “It”

Best Kiss

“Jane the Virgin” — Gina Rodriguez (Jane) and Justin Baldoni (Rafael)

WINNER: “Love, Simon” — Nick Robinson (Simon) and Keiynan Lonsdale (Bram)

“Ready Player One” — Olivia Cooke (Sam) and Tye Sheridan (Wade)

“Riverdale” — KJ Apa (Archie) and Camila Mendes (Veronica)

“Stranger Things” — Finn Wolfhard (Mike) and Millie Bobby Brown (Eleven)

Most Frightened Performance

Talitha Bateman (Janice) — “Annabelle: Creation”

Emily Blunt (Evelyn Abbott) — “A Quiet Place”

Sophia Lillis (Beverly Marsh) — “It”

Cristin Milioti (Nanette Cole) — “Black Mirror”

WINNER: Noah Schnapp (Will Byers) — “Stranger Things”

Best Onscreen Team

“Black Panther” — Chadwick Boseman (T’Challa/ Black Panther), Lupita Nyong’o (Nakia), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Letitia Wright (Shuri)

WINNER: “It” — Finn Wolfhard (Richie), Sophia Lillis (Beverly), Jaeden Lieberher (Bill), Jack Dylan Grazer (Eddie), Wyatt Oleff (Stanley), Jeremy Ray Taylor (Ben), Chosen Jacobs (Mike)

“Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” — Dwayne Johnson (Smolder), Kevin Hart (Mouse), Jack Black (Shelly), Karen Gillan (Ruby), Nick Jonas (Seaplane)

“Ready Player One” — Tye Sheridan (Wade), Olivia Cooke (Samantha), Philip Zhao (Sho), Win Morisaki (Daito), Lena Waithe (Aech)

“Stranger Things” — Gaten Matarazzo (Dustin), Finn Wolfhard (Mike), Caleb McLaughlin (Lucas), Noah Schnapp (Will), Sadie Sink (Max)

Best Comedic Performance

Jack Black — “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

WINNER: Tiffany Haddish — “Girls Trip”

Dan Levy — “Schitt’s Creek”

Kate McKinnon — “Saturday Night Live”

Amy Schumer — “I Feel Pretty”

Scene Stealer

Tiffany Haddish (Dina) — “Girls Trip”

Dacre Montgomery (Billy Hargrove) — “Stranger Things”

WINNER: Madelaine Petsch (Cheryl Blossom) — “Riverdale”

Taika Waititi (Korg) — “Thor: Ragnarok”

Letitia Wright (Shuri) — “Black Panther”

Best Fight

“Atomic Blonde” — Charlize Theron (Lorraine) vs. Daniel Hargrave (Sniper), Greg Rementer (Spotter)

“Avengers: Infinity War” — Scarlett Johansson (Natasha Romanoff/Black Widow), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Elizabeth Olsen (Wanda Maximoff/Scarlet Witch) vs. Carrie Coon (Proxima Midnight)

“Black Panther” — Chadwick Boseman (Black Panther) vs. Winston Duke (M’Baku)

“Thor: Ragnarok” — Mark Ruffalo (Hulk) vs. Chris Hemsworth (Thor)

WINNER: “Wonder Woman” — Gal Gadot (Wonder Woman) vs. German Soldiers

Best Music Documentary

“Can’t Stop, Won’t Stop: A Bad Boy Story”

“Demi Lovato: Simply Complicated”

WINNER: “Gaga: Five Foot Two”

“Jay-Z’s ‘Footnotes for 4:44′”

“The Defiant Ones”

Best Reality Series

WINNER: “Keeping Up With the Kardashians” (E!)

“Love & Hip Hop” (VH1)

“Real Housewives” (Bravo)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Vanderpump Rules” (Bravo)

Trailblazer Award

WINNER: Lena Waithe

Generation Award

WINNER: Chris Pratt