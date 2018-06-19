Photographs of 2 suspects released in Toronto playground shooting that injured 2 girls

Toronto police have released the photographs of two suspects wanted in connection with a playground shooting in the city’s north end that seriously injured two young sisters last week.

Authorities are seeking the public’s help in locating 24-year-old Tarrick Rhoden and 23-year-old T’Quan Robertson, who are both wanted on suspicion of attempted murder, two counts each aggravated assault, and discharge of a firearm with intent.

Police and paramedics said they were called to a residential complex in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. on June 14.

They said two sisters, five and nine years old, were both shot and rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children. Initially, one of the girls was listed as in critical condition, but police later said both were in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance image on Friday of a black, four-door Nissan Versa that was allegedly seen driving away from the scene.

They said one of the suspects got out of the car and opened fire at a man in the park, where around 11 children were playing.

On Friday, Supt. Mark Barkley said a vehicle was found near Liverpool and Kingston roads. However, he would not confirm if it was the same vehicle sought by investigators.

Officers said one of the suspects wanted in connection with the shooting, 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya, was arrested on Friday and charged with two counts of attempted murder as well as several other charges.

Police said that both men wanted in the shooting are considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

