Nissan Versa sought after sisters, 5 and 9, shot at Toronto playground

Police have released a surveillance image of a vehicle of interest they say was involved in a shooting at a Toronto playground that seriously injured two children in the city’s east end.

Toronto police said they are looking for two suspects who drove away from the scene of the shooting in a black four-door Nissan Versa sedan with a model year between 2007 and 2011.

Police and paramedics were called to a residential complex near Alton Towers Circle in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

Authorities said two sisters, who are five and nine years old, were both shot and rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children.

One of the girls was originally listed in critical condition, but police later said both children were in stable condition.

Det. Sgt. Jim Gotell said one of the suspects got out of a car nearby and began shooting at a man in the park.

“About 11 children were playing in the park when a male approached the park with a handgun and started to fire into the park,” he said.

“There was a subject in the park — another male adult, along with the 11 children — (and) we believe that he was the intended victim of the attack.”

Gotell said investigators are looking to speak with the man in the park.

Toronto Police Chief Mark Saunders told reporters Thursday evening said both girls required surgery.

Saunders said police are going to take “aggressive action” to complete the investigation.

“Obviously these two young girls are not the intended target. Some cowards came into this neighbourhood and opened fire into a playground,” he said.

“We are putting every resource on this to make sure that we apprehend the person that would be motivated to do something like this in the city of Toronto.”

Anyone with information or surveillance video is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.

