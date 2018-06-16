Man arrested in connection to Toronto playground shooting that sent 2 girls to hospital

Police say they have arrested one man in relation to a shooting in a Toronto playground that left two children seriously injured in the city’s east end.

Officers said they arrested 21-year-old Sheldon Eriya on Friday and charged him with two counts of attempted murder as well as several other charges.

Police and paramedics said they were called to a residential complex in the McCowan Road and Steeles Avenue East area at around 5 p.m. on Thursday.

They said two sisters, five and nine years old, were both shot and rushed to the Hospital for Sick Children. Initially, one of the girls was listed as in critical condition, but police later said both were in stable condition.

Police released a surveillance image on Friday of a black four-door Nissan Versa that was allegedly seen driving away from the scene.

They said one of the suspects got out of the car and opened fire at a man in the park where around 11 children were playing.

On Friday, Supt. Mark Barkley said a vehicle was found near Liverpool and Kingston roads. However, he would not confirm if it was the same vehicle sought by investigators.

Police said Eriya’s charges include two counts of aggravated assault, discharge of a firearm, possession of cocaine for the purposes of trafficking and possession of the proceeds of a crime.

Officers said they are still searching for two other suspects involved in the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call police at 416-808-4200 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.