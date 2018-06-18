Calgary dog owners warn public about alleged snare trap in Fish Creek Park

A pair of Calgary dog owners are going public after their dog was injured in Fish Creek Park last week.

One of the owners said they were walking their dog Geo in the Bebo Grove area of the park when he went a few feet off a main trail and was caught by a snare trap.

“His back leg was severely cut,” Rochelle Longval said in a facebook post to warn others. “The trap pulled down all the skin from his inner thigh, down to his knee. The cut scraped down to the muscle and bone.”

Alberta Parks continues to investigate but said so far, officers in the area have found no evidence of the trap.

“The incident that occurred in Fish Creek Provincial Park is concerning. Trapping and setting snares in parks without a permit or proper authorization from Alberta Parks officials is illegal,” Matt Dykstra, with Alberta Environment and Parks, said. “While no evidence of a snare has been discovered in the area at this time, conservation officers are conducting a search to ensure there are no unauthorized traps in the area of the incident.”