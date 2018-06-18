Barrie man facing charges after alleged hit-and-run sends cyclist to hospital

A 54-year-old Barrie man is facing charges for failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a cyclist was hit in Parry Sound.

According to Almaguin Highlands OPP, officers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision at around 9 a.m. on June 17.

Police investigation determined that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 124 when it struck a cyclist, causing her to land in a ditch. Officers say the driver of the vehicle left the scene before they arrived.

Police say the cyclist, 70-year-old June Bell of Barrie, was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, police located the vehicle and driver in Parry Sound. Officers arrested 54-year-old Darren Miller of Barrie, and charged him with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say Miller was held overnight, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 18 in Parry Sound.