Crime
June 18, 2018 4:20 pm

Barrie man facing charges after alleged hit-and-run sends cyclist to hospital

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have arrested a 54-year-old Barrie man in connection with an alleged hit-and-run.

Files / Global News
A A

A 54-year-old Barrie man is facing charges for failing to remain at the scene of an accident after a cyclist was hit in Parry Sound.

According to Almaguin Highlands OPP, officers were called to the scene of a motor vehicle collision at around 9 a.m. on June 17.

Police investigation determined that a vehicle was travelling eastbound on Highway 124 when it struck a cyclist, causing her to land in a ditch. Officers say the driver of the vehicle left the scene before they arrived.

READ MORE: Barrie police ask for help in locating missing teen

Police say the cyclist, 70-year-old June Bell of Barrie, was taken to the hospital by emergency medical services to be treated for life-threatening injuries.

At around 9:15 p.m. that evening, police located the vehicle and driver in Parry Sound. Officers arrested 54-year-old Darren Miller of Barrie, and charged him with failing to stop at the scene of an accident causing bodily harm and dangerous operation of a motor vehicle causing bodily harm.

Police say Miller was held overnight, and is scheduled to appear at the Ontario Court of Justice on June 18 in Parry Sound.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
accident
Barrie
Barrie Man
Cyclist
failure to remain
failure to remain at the scene of an accident
Failure to stop
Highway 124
Hit and Run
news
Ontario
OPP
parry sound
Road Safety
Traffic

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News