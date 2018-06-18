Barrie police ask for help in locating missing teen

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in locating 17-year-old Shannon Gadon Krienke, who has been missing from her home in Barrie since Monday, June 4.

Police have described Gadon Krienke as female, approximately five feet one inch, with a thin build, weighing around 100 pounds. She has short blonde hair, blue eyes and piercings in her right eye and bottom lip.

According to police, she was last seen wearing a white t-shirt, blue faded jeans and black high-top shoes. She may be carrying a longboard.

Police say intermittent contact with Gadon Krienke has been made through Facebook, however, investigators are not satisfied and are still concerned for her well being.

Barrie Police are looking to locate missing 17 y/o female Shannon Gadon Krienke believed to be in French River/Sudbury/North Bay region. Anyone with info is asked to contact #BPS or @CrimeSDM See full story here: https://t.co/TWfAIDoldN@OPP_NER @SudburyPolice@NorthBayPolice pic.twitter.com/2YKTHyIF4G — Barrie Police (@BarriePolice) June 18, 2018

Officers believe she may be in the French River, Sudbury or North Bay region.

Police are asking anyone with information to please contact Barrie Police Criminal Investigative Division at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or Constable P. Butera at pbutera@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com