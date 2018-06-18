Chris Hardwick ‘blindsided’ by ex-girlfriend’s allegations: ‘At no time did I sexually assault her’

NOTE: This article contains sexual language and may be triggering for some readers. Please read at your own discretion.

Chloe Dykstra is accusing ex-boyfriend Chris Hardwick of emotional and sexual abuse during the course of their three-year relationship.

The 29-year-old model published her story on Medium.com in a post titled Rose-Colored Glasses: A Confession, detailing the abuse she allegedly suffered at the hands of the 46-year-old former Nerdist host.

In the wake of the accusations, Nerdist has removed all references to Hardwick from their website, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“Chris Hardwick had no operational involvement with Nerdist for the two years preceding the expiration of his contract in December 2017,” a spokesperson for Legacy Entertainment said. “He no longer has any affiliation with Legendary Digital Networks. The company has removed all reference to Mr. Hardwick even as the original Founder of Nerdist pending further investigation.”

In the wake of Dykstra’s allegations, Hardwick issued a response to Deadline.

“These are very serious allegations and not to be taken lightly which is why I’ve taken the day to consider how to respond,” said Hardwick in a statement. “I was heartbroken to read Chloe’s post. Our three-year relationship was not perfect — we were ultimately not a good match and argued — even shouted at each other — but I loved her, and did my best to uplift and support her as a partner and companion in any way andat no time did I sexually assault her.”

Continuing his statement, Hardwick details the painful way their relationship came to an end, and admitted he was “blindsided” by her allegations.

“When we were living together, I found out that Chloe had cheated on me, and I ended the relationship,” Hardwick asserts. “For several weeks after we broke up, she asked to get back together with me and even told me she wanted to have kids with me, ‘build a life’ with me and told me that I was ‘the one,’ but I did not want to be with someone who was unfaithful,” he added.

“I’m devastated to read that she is now accusing me of conduct that did not occur,” the statement concludes. “l was blindsided by her post and always wanted the best for her. As a husband, a son, and future father, I do not condone any kind of mistreatment of women.”

AMC announced that the second season of Talking with Chris Hardwick, which was set to premiere June 17, would be pulled from broadcast as the situation continues to unfold.

“We have had a positive working relationship with Chris Hardwick for many years,” the statement read. “We take the troubling allegations that surfaced yesterday very seriously. While we assess the situation, Talking with Chris Hardwick will not air on AMC, and Chris has decided to step aside from moderating planned AMC and BBC America panels at Comic-Con International in San Diego next month.”

Hardwick allegedly set strict rules for Dykstra, including forcing her to reserve her nights for him, not having close male friends, not drinking any alcohol because he was sober, not to speak in public places, and not taking pictures of them together.

“I made the choice to accept his controlling behaviour, as he’d just left his long-term girlfriend and I assumed that he was going through some serious emotional discomfort,” Dykstra wrote. “This was a huge mistake.”

Dykstra also claimed Hardwick sexually assaulted her, forcing her to have sex with him, even while she cried; he called this “starfishing”, when a couple have sex despite one participant’s indifference.

“I’m still recovering from being sexually used (not in a super fun way) for three year,” she wrote.

“During all of this, I lost myself, both mentally and physically. I lost 15 lbs within weeks, started pulling out my hair (and had to get extensions regularly to hide it). I generally stopped speaking unless spoken to while with him, drifting through life like a ghost. I would try to sleep in as late as possible so my days were shorter. I stopped listening to music entirely. I ceased to be. I was an ex-person.”

Dysktra also said that once she finally left him for another man, Hardwick called companies she worked with to get her blacklisted. The experience even caused her to contemplate suicide on a highway overpass.

She concluded with a message to her readers: “This story, post, whatever this is, serves as both closure for me as I say farewell to my twenties and stumble my way into my thirties, and it serves as a warning for every single one of you, regardless of gender.”

None of Dykstra’s claims have been independently verified, and it has not been confirmed that Hardwick is the ex-boyfriend in question. Hardwick has not been charged with any crime.

