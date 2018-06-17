Sports
June 17, 2018 3:29 pm

Defending champion Germany falls to Mexico in World Cup opener

By James Ellingworth The Associated Press

Edson Alvarez of Mexico celebrates winning the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow.

EPA/FELIPE TRUEBA
Germany became the third defending champion in the last 16 years to lose its opening match at the World Cup, falling to Mexico 1-0 Sunday.

Hirving Lozano scored the lone goal in the 35th minute, picking up Javier Hernandez’s pass inside the penalty area and beating Mesut Ozil before shooting past Manuel Neuer from 10 yards.

France in 2002 and Spain in 2014 were the other defending champions to lose their opening matches.

Manuel Neuer of Germany is beaten as Mexico go 1-0 up during the FIFA World Cup 2018 group F preliminary round soccer match between Germany and Mexico in Moscow.

EPA/Felipe Trueba

After Lozano’s goal, Mexico goalkeeper Guillermo Ochoa pulled off a spectacular save to keep the score even, palming Toni Kroos’ shot onto the crossbar.

Mexico pulled back into a more defensive formation midway through the second half as players tired and Germany attacked.

The Germans are bidding to become the first team to retain the World Cup title since Brazil in 1962.

© 2018 The Canadian Press

