Brampton man, 41, charged with second-degree murder of victim allegedly met through social media

Toronto police say they have charged a man in relation to a homicide that claimed the life of a 28-year-old woman earlier this week.

Police said 41-year-old Richard Isaac from Brampton was arrested on the evening of Saturday, June 16 at 8 p.m., and charged with second-degree murder in the death of Victoria Selby-Readman.

Officers said they were called to a fifth-floor apartment on Richmond Street West around 5:14 p.m. Monday for a suspicious death call. They found Selby-Readman with obvious signs of trauma and she was pronounced dead on the scene.

Det. Paul Worden told Global News Selby-Readman met Isaac after posting an advertisement for a roommate on social media. He said Isaac moved in three to four weeks prior to the incident.

Worden also said Isaac is wanted in connection to crimes committed in Durham region unrelated to this incident. He said he is wanted for unlawfully dwelling and harassment which allegedly led to Isaac searching for a new living accommodations in the first place.

Investigators believe that other woman have been contacted by or have contacted Isaac over social media platforms. They are asking anyone who may have done so to contact the investigating detective, Paul Worden.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 416-808-7400 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 416-222-8477.