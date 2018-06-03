Toronto police set to announce arrest after woman found dead in east-end home

Toronto police say investigators will announce an arrest and a charge after a 41-year-old woman was found dead inside her east-end home more than a week ago.

According to a news release from officers, the announcement will be made at Toronto police headquarters at 6 p.m. on Sunday.

Police previously said they were called to a home on Torrens Avenue, near Pape Avenue and O’Connor Drive, at around 2:20 a.m. on May 26 for an unknown trouble.

After officers arrived, police said Rhoderie Estrada was found with “obvious signs of trauma” and died at the scene.

Det. Sgt. Mike Carbone previously said Estrada died some time approximately between 10:30 p.m. on May 25 and 2:15 a.m. on May 26.

He said someone entered the house through a side window and “subsequently caused the death of Miss Estrada.”



Suspect information wasn’t released on May 26. Police said it was still early in the investigation and that officers were still speaking with witnesses and canvassing for video surveillance.

Investigators also issued a public appeal for reports of anything suspicious seen in the area.

More to come.