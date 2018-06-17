York Regional Police say 2 shot at Vaughan nightclub

York Regional Police say two people were shot at a nightclub in Vaughan early Sunday morning.

Officers said they received word that shots had been fired around 2:30 a.m. outside of 7 Lounge Nightclub located at 4411 Highway 7.

They said when they arrived they found a man and a woman suffering from gunshot wounds.

The man was taken to a Toronto trauma centre with serious but non-life-threatening injuries while the woman was taken to a Toronto hospital. She also had serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

READ MORE: Police identify 26-year-old Toronto man as victim of fatal shooting in Vaughan

Officers said they are still on scene gathering witness accounts and canvassing the area for evidence.

They currently do not have any suspect information.

They are asking anyone who may have witnessed the incident or may have dash-cam footage to contact District 4 Criminal Investigation Branch at 905-830-0303, ext 7441.