Fatal shooting in Vaughan claims life of man in his 20s

A fatal shooting in Vaughan has claimed the life of a man in his 20s overnight Saturday.

York Regional Police said officers responded to a weapons call at a home in the area of Timber Creek Boulevard and Highway 27, just south of Major Mackenzie Drive around 3:30 a.m.

Police said the victim was located in the home and was pronounced dead on scene.

Police said one person has been taken into custody.

There is no further information available at this time.