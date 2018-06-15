Emergency crews search for multiple people in waters off Tofino
The Joint Rescue Coordination Centre (JRCC) is currently searching for three people in the waters off Tofino.
It appears the search is currently underway near Chesterman Beach.
The JRCC said five people were missing at first, but two have since been found.
They were in a boat that capsized around 2 a.m. Friday. The search started at 3 a.m. Friday following multiple 911 calls.
One person was found in the water; they were not wearing a life jacket. Another person swam to shore. Both have been taken to hospital.
There is no word on their condition at this time.
Tofino RCMP and Coast Guard crews are searching by air and land for the missing three people.
Some locals in their own boats are also assisting.
This is a developing story and we will update when more information is available.
