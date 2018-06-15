Thieves steal heavy antique propeller from White Rock homeowner’s yard

A White Rock homeowner is speaking out after thieves made off with a valuable and heavy item from her yard.

Wendy Breaks used to have a massive solid bronze propeller as the centrepiece of her garden display.

The piece is so heavy, weighing about 500 pounds, Breaks thinks it would take about three or four people to work together to cut the chain securing the ornament to a tree and drag it away.

She is now worried the propeller is gone forever and already sold as scrap.

“I was devastated,” she told Global News. “To actually scrape it over the top of the fence and take it away from us, I feel so violated.”

READ MORE: Fairytale ending for Nanaimo teen who had grad dress stolen from front porch

Breaks is offering a reward to get it back.

“It’s worth more than the money for brass. It’s sentiment.”

Now Breaks says she is installing cameras in her yard.