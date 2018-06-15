Crime
June 15, 2018 11:06 am

Thieves steal heavy antique propeller from White Rock homeowner’s yard

By Reporter  Global News

The theft of huge, heavy lawn ornament in White Rock has both police and the victim shaking their heads. John Hua reports.

A White Rock homeowner is speaking out after thieves made off with a valuable and heavy item from her yard.

Wendy Breaks used to have a massive solid bronze propeller as the centrepiece of her garden display.

The piece is so heavy, weighing about 500 pounds, Breaks thinks it would take about three or four people to work together to cut the chain securing the ornament to a tree and drag it away.

She is now worried the propeller is gone forever and already sold as scrap.

“I was devastated,” she told Global News. “To actually scrape it over the top of the fence and take it away from us, I feel so violated.”

Breaks is offering a reward to get it back.

“It’s worth more than the money for brass. It’s sentiment.”

Now Breaks says she is installing cameras in her yard.

