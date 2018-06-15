Police investigating suspected armed robbery at Barrie convenience store

Barrie police are seeking the public’s assistance in identifying a suspect following an alleged armed robbery at a convenience store in the city.

According to police, on Friday, June 15 at approximately 3:18 a.m., a man entered a Circle K Convenience store on Leacock Drive in Barrie, armed with a handgun.

An employee told officers the man entered the store and demanded money. The employee complied, and the suspect fled the store on foot with a quantity of cash.

Police said the employee was not physically harmed during the incident.

Officers are looking for a man in his 30s, approximately six-feet-tall with a heavy build. He was seen wearing a camouflage baseball hat, green T-shirt and blue jeans.

Police say the investigation is ongoing. They are asking anyone who may have information to please contact Barrie police at 705-725-7025 ext. 2129 or pbutera@barriepolice.ca. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or online at www.p3tips.com.