Crime
June 15, 2018 8:00 am

Convicted sex offender Denzel Bird to be sentenced Friday

By and Global News

WATCH ABOVE: Nearly a year and a half after a young woman was randomly attacked and left for dead while walking to work, her attacker is close to learning his fate. Quinn Campbell reports.

A A

The man who admitted to randomly attacking a Lethbridge woman while she walked to work in the fall of 2016 will learn on Friday how much time he must serve behind bars.

Denzel Dre Colton Bird pleaded guilty to aggravated sexual assault last September.

READ MORE: Guilty plea entered in vicious attack of Lethbridge woman

Court heard that Bird hit the then 25-year-old victim with a metal pipe, dragged her into an alley and sexually assaulted her.

She was left with multiple skull and facial fractures and still struggles with her balance.

At a sentencing hearing in April, the woman – who can’t be named under a court-ordered publication ban – told the court that she sometimes wishes he had finished her off.

READ MORE: Alberta woman says vicious sexual assault changed her life: ‘I am a survivor’

The Crown is seeking a 20-year prison sentence, while the defence is countering with no more than eight years in custody.

The maximum sentence for aggravated sexual assault is life in prison.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Report an error
bird
Denzel Bird
Denzel bird sentence
Denzel Dre Colton Bird
Lethbridge Police
Lethbridge Sexual Assault
Lethbridge woman attacked
Sexual Assault
woman attacked

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News