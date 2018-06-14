Sandbags coming down in the central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre is demobilizing most of its flood protection measures, and is giving homeowners the go-ahead to do the same.
Residents who have sandbags on their properties can return them to the regional district.
Sandbags should be returned with the sand still in the bag.
Authorized locations include:
Kelowna:
Lake Country:
West Kelowna:
Westbank First Nation
Peachland
Regional District of Central Okanagan:
Sandbags can become moldy when sitting in stagnant water, so people are encouraged to wear N95 respirators, nitrile gloves and rubber boots when handling them.
Sandbags should never be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other watercourses.
Because Okanagan Lake is still above full pool, boaters are encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds down to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves.
