Sandbags coming down in the central Okanagan

The Central Okanagan Regional District’s Emergency Operations Centre is demobilizing most of its flood protection measures, and is giving homeowners the go-ahead to do the same.

Residents who have sandbags on their properties can return them to the regional district.

Sandbags should be returned with the sand still in the bag.

Authorized locations include:

Kelowna:

Cook Road Boat Launch outside the Hotel Eldorado on Cook Road in Kelowna

Lake Country:

Marshall Park (16411 Carrs Landing Rd.)

Kopje Park (15490 Carrs Landing Rd.)

Oyama Firehall (15656 Oyama Rd.)

Beasley Park (11471 Reiswig Rd.)

West Kelowna:

Falcon Park (1343 – 1339 Green Bay Rd.)

Beechnut Park (2407 Whitworth Rd. and 2395 George Crt.)

Casa Loma Beach Park (2606 Casa Loma Rd).

Sternwheeler Park (1653 – 1649 Pritchard Dr.)

Westbank First Nation

Government office parking lot (515 Highway 97 South)

Peachland

13th Street and San Clemente Avenue (4217 San Clemente Ave.)

Regional District of Central Okanagan:

Two firehalls in Joe Rich (114881 Highway 33 and 6550 Goudie Rd.)

Short’s Creek Firehall (7355 Westside Rd.)

Wilson’s Landing Firehall (2396 Westside Rd.)

Ellison Firehall (4111 Old Vernon Rd.)

Sandbags can become moldy when sitting in stagnant water, so people are encouraged to wear N95 respirators, nitrile gloves and rubber boots when handling them.

Sandbags should never be emptied into creeks, lakes, wetland, beaches or other watercourses.

Because Okanagan Lake is still above full pool, boaters are encouraged to keep their distance from the shoreline and keep speeds down to reduce potential shoreline erosion by wakes and waves.