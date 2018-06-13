Two Grand Forks houses destroyed by fire

Two houses in Grand Forks were engulfed in flames on Wednesday, the same day that B.C. Premier John Horgan visited the city to discuss a provincial initiative aimed at helping people affected by disasters.

According to the fire chief of Grand Forks, the two houses were destroyed, but all occupants were safe. There was no word on what caused the fires.

As for Horgan’s visit, the provincial government said it had teamed up with the Red Cross to help people and families affected by disaster and their transition into long-term recovery.

“Catastrophic events like floods and fires are happening more frequently, often coming earlier in the season, and affecting the lives of more people in B.C.,” Premier John Horgan said in a press release. “Our government is working with public safety partners, First Nations and local governments, to adapt to a rapidly changing climate, and to provide British Columbians with the services they need to get through difficult times.”