June 13, 2018 9:31 am

Overnight fire in Erin destroys barn, kills horses

By Anchor  CJOY

Photo from the scene of the early morning blaze.

Wellington County OPP
An overnight fire just north of Erin has left a barn structure completely destroyed, and claimed the lives of several horses.

Wellington County OPP responded to the blaze on Wellington Road 23 around 2:30 a.m. Wednesday morning, along with Erin Fire and Rescue.

Police say the structure was completely engulfed in flames upon their arrival.

The structure has been written as a total loss, along with several pieces of farming equipment.

No injuries occurred during the blaze, however, seven horses perished in the fire.

Erin Fire and Rescue will continue to investigate the cause of the blaze and the Ontario Fire Marshal’s Office has been notified.

