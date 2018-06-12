Fire department find bodies of two children, father after Chesley house fire

Robert Bell, chief of Chesley Fire department, confirms the three missing bodies found in a Chesley house fire on Monday are a father and two young children.

The bodies were located around 9 p.m. after emergency crews responded to a fire involving more than one house on 5th Avenue Southwest around 2:20 a.m. that same day.

Bell says two structures and a single family dwelling were involved through direct contact with the blaze or exposure of to the heat.

“The fire was extinguished (Monday),” Bell said.

Bell added that there is no damage estimate to the properties, and that an investigation to determine the cause of the fire begins Tuesday.

Bell advises everyone to ensure they have working smoke alarms and an escape plan in place.

A GoFundMe has being set up to help support the family, with a goal of $10,000 and has exceeded it at $18,000.