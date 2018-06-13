Canada
London Police investigating suspicious fire at Richard B. Harrison park

Fire and police were called to a park on South Street around 3 a.m. and found the blaze.

London Police are investigating after a playground in Richard B. Harrison Park caught fire early Wednesday morning.

The London Fire Department and the London Police Service were called to the South Street playground at around 3:00 am Wednesday, after residents reported smelling smoke in the area.

Upon arrival, it was determined the fire took place overnight while residents were asleep.

Richard B. Harrison Park fire

The small playground still reeked of smoke in the mid-afternoon, following an early morning fire at the park.

Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious, while they are pegging the damages at around $50,000.

Police are asking you to come forward with any information related to this case by calling them or Crime Stoppers.

