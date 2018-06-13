London Police investigating suspicious fire at Richard B. Harrison park
London Police are investigating after a playground in Richard B. Harrison Park caught fire early Wednesday morning.
The London Fire Department and the London Police Service were called to the South Street playground at around 3:00 am Wednesday, after residents reported smelling smoke in the area.
Upon arrival, it was determined the fire took place overnight while residents were asleep.
Police say they are treating the fire as suspicious, while they are pegging the damages at around $50,000.
Police are asking you to come forward with any information related to this case by calling them or Crime Stoppers.
