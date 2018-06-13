Cyclist killed after crash involving flatbed truck in east London

London police say a cyclist is dead after a crash involving a flatbed truck on Adelaide Street in the city’s east end.

Const. Sandasha Bough says both the cyclist and vehicle were heading southbound on Adelaide, just north of Dundas Street, near police headquarters around 12 p.m. Wednesday.

“The adult male cyclist was transported to hospital with serious injuries, and he’s since succumbed to those injuries,” said Bough.

“At this time, there are no other reported injuries.”

Adelaide Street, between Queens Avenue and Dundas Street, remains closed as police continue their investigation.

“The traffic management unit is actually looking at everything right now, and we’re asking if anybody was in the area, or if anybody has any information at all, give us a call or speak to one of the officers on scene.”

It’s unclear whether police will be laying charges.

— With files from 980 CFPL’s Andrew Graham