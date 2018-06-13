‘He has a spark’: 4-year-old art phenom from India finds home in Saint John

Advait Kolarkar has been called an artistic prodigy. His abstract paintings are selling for thousands of dollars around the globe, and he’s only four years old.

“When he was around one year old, he started creating amazing abstract compositions on the floor,” said his mother, Shruti Kolarkar.

The family moved to Saint John from India in late 2016, where Advait’s work caught the attention of not only his parents, but also a local art critic.

“Advait painted in front of him and he thought he has a spark.”

READ MORE: 4-year-old N.B. art prodigy is taking the art world by storm

Advait was granted his first solo show at an art gallery in India at only three years old. Since moving to Canada, he has sold more than $55,000 worth of his art in North America and abroad.

Hoping to nurture his creativity, Advait’s parents converted an upstairs bedroom of their Saint John apartment into their son’s creative corner.

“There is carpet, so we covered it all in plastic,” said his mother as she watched him splatter paint on the canvas and around the room.

His technique is rather chaotic, even elementary. He paints with whatever he can gets his hands on — a spatula, and even a turkey baster he calls “Quipland.”

Coated in paint from his head to his tiny toes, Advait mother says he is in his glory when he paints, often several times a day.

“I can see his happiness after a painting session,” Kolarkar says.

Advait paints with a purpose, depicting images born in his young unbridled imagination such as the moon, stars and his favourite dinosaurs. He roars like one as she works away on his latest piece.

READ MORE: This is why sustainable fashion matters

His use of colour and composition has impressed Canadian and American art experts. He has been granted a solo show at the City Gallery in Saint John, and his work was chosen to be featured at Art Expo New York in April. He is the youngest artist ever to be featured at both venues.

“They think his work is up to the level of a professional artist who is already established” said his mother, who hopes Advait will grow up to be a professional artist. But that’s entirely his decision, she says.

For the time being, all she wants is for her son to have fun, explore his creativity and take frequent baths.