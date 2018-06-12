Entertainment
June 12, 2018 5:35 pm

Donald Trump fires back at Robert DeNiro: ‘Wake up, Punchy!’

By National Online Journalist, Breaking News  Global News

In this April 21, 2016 file photo, Robert De Niro attends a special 40th anniversary screening of "Taxi Driver" during the 2016 Tribeca Film Festival in New York.

(Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP, File)
A A

After a weekend spent vying for peace, U.S. President Donald Trump is punching back against actor Robert De Niro, calling him a “low IQ individual.”

Trump, who has just left Singapore after a historic meeting with the North Korean leader, was retaliating after De Niro spent the past few days publicly denouncing Trump.

READ MORE: Trump, Kim commit to ‘complete denuclearization’ of Korean peninsula after historic summit

“Robert De Niro, a very Low IQ individual, has received to [sic] many shots to the head by real boxers in movies,” Trump tweeted Tuesday afternoon.

“I watched him last night and truly believe he may be ‘punch-drunk.’ I guess he doesn’t realize the economy is the best it’s ever been with employment being at an all time high, and many companies pouring back into our country. Wake up Punchy!”

FILE – This 1980 undated handout file photo shows Robert De Niro as Jake La Motta in a boxing scene from Martin Scorsese’s film “Raging Bull.”

(AP Photo, File)

De Niro a staunch Trump opponent, repeatedly dropped the f-word to an audience at the Tony Awards Sunday night while referencing Trump.

WATCH: Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump ‘f***ing idiot, f***ing fool’

The CBS television audience heard dead silence instead before he raised his arms — twice — and earned a sustained standing ovation.

He also urged people to vote in the November elections.

Then on Monday, De Niro apologized to Canadians for Trump’s insults after Trump called Prime Minister Justin Trudeau “weak” and “dishonest.”

WATCH: Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Trump’s ‘idiotic behaviour’

De Niro said Trump’s remarks were a “disgrace.”

This isn’t the first time De Niro has gone after Trump. In January of this year, the actor called Trump a “f**king idiot” in a profanity-laced rant.

WATCH: De Niro’s past criticism of Donald Trump

*with files from Chris Jancelewitz

 

 

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

De Niro Tonys
Donald Trump
donald trump twitter
Robert De Niro
robert de niro at tonys
Robert De Niro Donald Trump
Robert De Niro Tonys
robert de niro trump
What did Robert Di Niro say

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News