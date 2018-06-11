Robert De Niro apologizes to Canadians for Donald Trump’s behaviour

At a groundbreaking for the soon-to-be Nobu restaurant and hotel in Toronto, Robert De Niro apologized to Canadians on Monday for the “idiotic behaviour” of U.S. President Donald Trump.

The actor apologized a day after he launched an expletive at Trump at the Tony Awards. (You can watch that below.)

De Niro said Trump’s remarks about Canada are a “disgrace” and apologized to Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and others who attended the Group of Seven summit of leaders in Canada.

Trump called Trudeau “dishonest” and “weak” following the summit on Saturday. Trump advisers also ripped Trudeau, branding him a backstabber.

READ MORE: Don’t blame Asia Argento for Anthony Bourdain’s suicide, Rose McGowan says

“With regards to the news today, sir, I have only two words for you: Thank you,” said Toronto Mayor John Tory to De Niro.

At the Tony Awards, De Niro launched an expletive at Trump and pumped his arms for emphasis. Many in the audience stood and cheered, while TV censors quickly bleeped out the offending words.

The anti-Trump sentiment swept backstage as playwright Tony Kushner and others from Angels in America spoke to reporters.

READ MORE: Americans are saying #ThanksCanada in wake of Donald Trump’s attack on Justin Trudeau

Kushner went even further than De Niro, calling Trump’s presidency “the Hitler mistake” that put a “borderline psychotic narcissist in the White House.”

This isn’t the first time De Niro has gone after Trump.

WATCH: De Niro’s past criticism of Donald Trump

In January of this year, the actor called Trump a “f**king idiot” in a profanity-laced rant.

In May 2017, De Niro said the U.S. has turned into a “tragic comedy,” and he has been involved in multiple celebrity protests against the president.

— With files from The Associated Press