Robert De Niro calls Donald Trump ‘f***ing idiot’ in profanity-filled rant

Actor Robert De Niro spoke out against U.S. President Donald Trump at the National Board of Review Awards in New York on Tuesday, unleashing profanity-laced descriptions of the president before presenting actor Meryl Streep with the best actress award for her performance in the new film “The Post”.

“It was fascinating to watch ‘The Post’, that story took place nearly 50 years ago, but there are many parallels today, obviously. At the time of the story, Donald Trump was suffering from bone spurs,” De Niro said, raising his hands to make quotation marks.

“Today the world is suffering from the real Donald Trump.”

The film dramatizes the decisions by The New York Times and The Washington Post to publish the top-secret Pentagon Papers about the Vietnam War in the face of injunctions by the Nixon administration in a battle that went to the U.S. Supreme Court.