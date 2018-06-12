Ontario Liberal Party sets out process for selecting new interim leader

The Ontario Liberal Party says the vote to determine who will become the party’s new interim leader following Kathleen Wynne’s resignation announcement will happen “in the coming days.”

Brian Johns, president of the party, issued a written statement on Tuesday afternoon to outline the process for selecting a leader. Wynne resigned on election night Thursday after the party was reduced to seven seats – losing official party status – in the legislature.

“Pursuant to our party’s Constitution, I am required to arrange for the vote for an interim leader as soon as possible,” Johns said.

ONTARIO ELECTION: Poll-by-poll riding vote map

“Today, I informed the Board of Electors that I would be calling a vote for interim leader in the coming days.”

Johns said only the elected members of the Ontario Liberal Party caucus, presidents of party constituency associations not represented by caucus members and members of the party’s executive council will be able to cast a vote.

It has not been announced who is in the running to take on the leadership. Johns said more on the candidates will be announced when the vote is called.

READ MORE: What’s next for the Liberal Party after its historic Ontario election defeat?

He said after the vote, which hasn’t been announced yet, those allowed to cast a ballot will have 24 hours to do so. A simple majority of votes is needed to win.

On Thursday, Ontario voters gave the Ontario PC Party a 76-seat majority in the legislature with the NDP forming the Opposition.

Premier-designate Doug Ford and members of his cabinet are scheduled to be sworn in on June 29.