Crime
June 11, 2018 12:39 pm

Ottawa police seek public assistance identifying pizzeria shooter

By Local Online Journalist (Ottawa)  Global News

A file photo of an Ottawa police cruiser

Lars Hagberg / File / The Canadian Press
A A

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for assistance in identifying a male suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at the Milano’s pizzeria in the 2400 block of Bank Street, near the intersection of Hunt Club Road in Ottawa on Saturday.

Ottawa Police are asking for the public’s assistance in identifying the suspect in a shooting at a pizza restaurant in South Keys that occurred Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred at about 8:20 p.m., when a male entered the restaurant and fired several shots. No one was injured as a result.

READ MORE: Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned home on Klondike Road in Kanata

The suspect in the shooting is described as six feet one inch tall (185 cm), wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigators to contact the East criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Bank Street
East Ottawa
Hunt Club Road
Milanos Pizza
Ottawa Police
Ottawa Police Service
Ottawa Shooting

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Global News