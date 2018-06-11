Ottawa police seek public assistance identifying pizzeria shooter

The Ottawa Police Service is asking for assistance in identifying a male suspect in a shooting incident that occurred at the Milano’s pizzeria in the 2400 block of Bank Street, near the intersection of Hunt Club Road in Ottawa on Saturday.

Police say the incident occurred at about 8:20 p.m., when a male entered the restaurant and fired several shots. No one was injured as a result.

The suspect in the shooting is described as six feet one inch tall (185 cm), wearing a dark-coloured hooded sweatshirt, black pants and shoes, sunglasses, and a bandana covering his face.

Police are asking anyone with information that could assist the investigators to contact the East criminal investigation unit at 613-236-1222 ext. 3566.