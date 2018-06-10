Fire crews battle blaze at abandoned home on Klondike Road in Kanata

Ottawa Fire spent the better part of Sunday afternoon battling a fire at an abandoned farmhouse in Kanata

Ottawa Fire Services received multiple 911 calls reporting heavy black smoke and flames from an abandoned home at 1055 Klondike Rd.

Ottawa Fire on scene of a Working Fire at 1055 Klondike Road. Fire is in a abandoned farm house. Due to the building condition this is an exterior operation only. #ottnews #ottcity #ottfire pic.twitter.com/qDWHaQHQzu — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 10, 2018

A working fire was declared upon arrival while crews were still responding to location. Firefighters are conducting a defensive attack of the fire at this time. Due to the poor structural integrity of the building, fire crews fought the fire from the outside of the building.

The roof and rear addition have collapsed on Klondike Road. All crews have been moved back as the main buildong is showing signs of structural weakness.#ottnews #ottcitt #ottfire pic.twitter.com/PBtEnySP2e — Scott Stilborn (@OFSFirePhoto) June 10, 2018

The structure was unoccupied and there are no reported injuries at this time. An Ottawa Fire investigator has been dispatched to the scene to determine the cause.