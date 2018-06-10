Woman caught on video destroying gym equipment at Liberty Village gym

A woman was captured on video using weights to damage gym equipment at a Liberty Village gym a little more than a week ago.

The video was posted on Instagram by user Troy Joe and shows a woman using weights to damage gym equipment.

Toronto police said they attended GoodLife Fitness in Liberty Village, responding to reports of a person going berzerk on June 3.

Officers said they arrested a 38-year-old woman and charged her with mischief over $5000.

They said she allegedly was not a member when she entered the gym and was asked to leave by staff. She then allegedly became irate and began to damage the facilities.

Police said she broke a mirror, a window pane and some gym equipment.

GoodLife Fitness told Global News in an e-mail Sunday afternoon that they are working with police and are “eager to understand how the incident could have been prevented.”

“GoodLife Fitness strives to provide safe and welcoming spaces, and we are grateful that no one was injured,” they said.

They confirmed that the woman who entered the gym was not a member.