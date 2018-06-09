Fire damages buildings in Calgary strip mall

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire late Saturday night in the southeast community of Lynnview.
The fire broke out just before midnight in the area of Lynnview Road and 62 Avenue.
Three buildings in a strip mall were damaged.
WATCH: Massive fire in Cochrane
Fire investigators remained on scene Saturday morning along with members of Calgary Police Service.
No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.
© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments
Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.