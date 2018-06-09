Canada
June 9, 2018 1:59 pm

Fire damages buildings in Calgary strip mall

By Anchor  Global News

Fire damages a southeast strip mall.

Mike Hills / Global News
A A

The Calgary Fire Department responded to a fire late Saturday night in the southeast community of Lynnview.

The fire broke out just before midnight in the area of Lynnview Road and 62 Avenue.

Three buildings in a strip mall were damaged.

WATCH: Massive fire in Cochrane

Fire investigators remained on scene Saturday morning along with members of Calgary Police Service.

No one was injured in the fire. The cause of the fire is unknown.

© 2018 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.

Calgary Fire
Calgary fire department
Lynnview building fire
Lynnview fire
Lynnview strip mall fire
Strip mall fire

Editor's Picks

FLYERS

More Weekly Flyers

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Global News