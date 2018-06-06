Calgary family searches for ‘Spanish angel sent by God’ after devastating house fire

A Calgary family is searching for a Good Samaritan who helped to rescue their family after a massive fire tore through three homes.

“We call him a Spanish angel sent by God,” neighbour Delrose Supria said. “He took my mom and whisked her out.”

The fire started around 8p.m. Saturday night in Calgary’s northeast community of Monterey Park. Several loud bangs brought neighbours outside to see what was happening.

“We heard ‘bang, bang’ it sounded like backfire or gunshots.” Supria said.

“My sister came out with a hose and started hosing down the side of the house, because the smoke was just coming over.”

Supria said the wind was blowing the smoke and flames in their direction and they were unable to run out the front door, but then suddenly the wind changed direction. That’s when the Good Samaritan appeared.

“He goes ‘We have to get out now,'” Supria said. “I don’t even know how he did it, he was a small, little guy but he lifted my mom and took her.”

“We still need to find him, because we want to thank him,”

In total, ten people were forced from their homes on Saturday. Supria’s house was spared but she said her next door neighbours won’t be able to get back into their home for a year while its rebuilt.

“The fire moved so rapid and it was just crazy, it’s just unbelievable what took place.”

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Anyone with information, photos or videos is asked to contact the Calgary Fire Department.