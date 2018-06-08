$21.6M to be invested in Saskatchewan to bring higher-speed Internet to 30 communities

The Canadian government has invested into a $500 million program, Connect to Innovate, which will provide higher-speed internet to 30 rural and remote communities and up to 163 institutions in Saskatchewan.

The funding was announced on June 8 by the Public Safety Minister and Regina-Wascana MP Ralph Goodale, on behalf of the Innovation Minister Navdeep Bains, at the George Bothwell Branch of the Regina Public Library.

The $500 million will be invested over a three year period, according to the government.

Canada’s new Connect to Innovate program is investing in building the digital backbone, or digital ‘highway’ of high-speed Internet networks and are known as the main source of moving data that are essential for schools, hospitals, libraries and businesses to function in a digital world.

“For rural communities in Saskatchewan, digital investment through the Connect to Innovate program enhances opportunities for residents of all ages. This important investment will support industries like farming and manufacturing in data collection and observation, students and youth in learning, and residents in day-to-day life with connected devices. It’s all part of our government’s plan to help create opportunity in all communities, including rural communities in the prairies,” said Goodale.

Of the $21.6 million, $12.6 million will come from the federal Connect to Innovate program and $9 million will be provided by the applicants.

SaskTel will receive $6.63 million of the federal investments to provide new high-speed Internet access to Admiral and bring faster service to Abbey, Brock, Cabri, Climax, Denzil, Eston, Gull Lake, Kelvington, Kipling, Kyle, Milestone, Netherhill, Richmound, Southey and Vibank.

“SaskTel is pleased to partner with the federal government to improve broadband services in rural Saskatchewan. This partnership will help us provide the people of rural Saskatchewan with the services they need to fully participate in the digital world and take advantage of the social, economic and educational opportunities that exist today,” said Doug Burnett, acting president and CEO, SaskTel.

Part of the federal investments will also be used towards FlexNetworks to bring faster service to Balone Beach, Berard Beach, Blumenheim, Blumenthal, Crystal Springs, Domremy Beach, Greenfeld, Hagen, Gruenthal, Neuhorst, Nikorick Beach, Riversedge, Tway and Wakaw Lake.

“Access to high-speed Internet is not a luxury; it’s essential. High-speed Internet service is a basic tool that all Canadians should have access to, regardless of where they live. Our communities need this service to do business, upgrade their education and build stronger communities. Thanks to our Connect to Innovate program, more people will be able to participate fully in the digital economy,” Bains said in a statement.

Connect to Innovate is part of the government of Canada’s Innovation and Skills Plan, a multi-year strategy to create well-paying jobs for the middle class.

“Technology is omnipresent and an integral part of our lives and this significant investment will allow thousands of families and businesses to have access to an indispensable tool. The Connect to Innovate program has the power to transform the lives of thousands of Canadians and businesses, and FlexNetworks is excited to play a part in this transformation,” said Jacques Taillefer, executive vice president, FlexNetworks.