SaskTel to invest $301M into network and infrastructure

SaskTel says it will invest $301 million to maintain and improve its communication technology services delivered across Saskatchewan.

“SaskTel takes great pride in its ability to deliver the latest and greatest wireline and wireless services to our customers,” SaskTel’s acting president and CEO Doug Burnett said in a press release.

“With the constant evolution and pace of change in the communications industry, we know that investing in our network is critical to stay competitive.”

One of the highlights of the 2018-19 investment includes $61.2 million into the Fibre to the Premises (FTTP) program. FTTP will focus on connecting 22,000 more customers to infiNET.

The Crown corporation will also spend $37 million on wireless network enhancements. This will include $26.5 million for improving the 4G Long Term Evolution (LTE) network, which covers 99 per cent of the province’s population.

Over $109 million will be invested to improve customer services.

The Crown corporation earns over $1.2 billion in annual revenue and has approximately 1.4 million customer connections.