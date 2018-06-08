Robin Williams HBO documentary releases first trailer

Almost four years after the death of comic Robin Williams, HBO’s documentary Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind offers a look at his career and life.

“You’re only given a little spark of madness and if you lose that, you’re nothing,” the late Williams says in the first trailer.

The film, which premiered at the Sundance Film Festival, features rare footage, including scenes from Williams’ stand-up appearances, interviews and even childhood photos.

“He was really comfortable onstage,” Steve Martin says in the clip. “Offstage, I just felt he was holding himself together.”

Billy Crystal talks about the funny phone messages Williams would leave for him.

Williams’ son Zak reflects on his father. “My father didn’t always feel like he was succeeding,” he says. “But he was the most successful person I know.”

Williams also speaks about his craft as well as his personal battles, including footage of him speaking about his fears and issues with drugs and alcohol. “Stand-up is survival,” he explains. “For me, that’s jazz — that’s what I have to do.”

Williams died by suicide in 2014. He was 63.

Directed by Marina Zenovich and produced by Alex Gibney and Shirel Kozak, Come Inside My Mind features interviews with Lewis Black, Pam Dawber, Whoopi Goldberg, Eric Idle, David Letterman, David Steinberg and more.

Robin Williams: Come Inside My Mind premieres July 16 on HBO.

Watch the trailer in the video above.