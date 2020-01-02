Robin Williams’ daughter Zelda matches with Genie on Instagram

Posted January 2, 2020 2:08 pm
An
Instagram filter that matches users with their Disney character has taken over the internet, so much so that celebrities and their kids are trying them out, too. Robin Williams‘ daughter, Zelda, wanted in on the fun.
In a much-talked-about “match,” Zelda got paired with none other than Genie from
Aladdin — a Disney character her late father voiced.
Zelda took to Twitter to share the moment. Looking into the camera, the “Which Disney are you?” bubble flips through the options, seconds later landing on the iconic blue genie.
Text written by Zelda reads: “Welp…”
When the 30-year-old notices the pick, she throws her head back with laughter.
The online world was warmed by the wholesome content.
“More like pops saying hello,”
one person tweeted, while another wrote: “That’s awesome. Divine intervention for that for sure.”
One simply responded with
a GIF of Zelda and her dad sitting together and sharing a laugh in a Nintendo commercial.
In 2018, before what would have been his birthday, Zelda shared a photo of them finishing a meal.
It’s that time of year again. Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them. These weeks are the hardest for me, and thus, you’ll see me a lot less, if at all. For all the internet’s good intentions in expressing to me their fondness for dad, it’s very overwhelming to have strangers need me to know how much they cared for him right now. It’s harder still to be expected to reach back. So while I’ve got the strength, consider this my one open armed response, before I go take my yearly me time to celebrate his and my birthdays in peace. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too. If you’d like to do something in his honor, volunteer at your local homeless shelter, or look up how to make homeless aid backpacks. Give one in his name. He’d have loved that. Otherwise some great orgs he loved include @cafoundation, @dswt and @reevefoundation. Mostly, try to spread some laughter and kindness around. And creatively swear a lot. Everytime you do, somewhere out there in our vast weird universe, he’s giggling with you… or giving a particularly fat bumblebee its wings. Happy early birthday, Poppo. Miss you every day, but especially these ones. ♥️
“It’s that time of year again,” she wrote in the caption. “Everyone who has dealt with loss knows the pain of certain anniversaries, moments full of memory that come round like clockwork and usurp all others, no matter how hard you may try to prepare for or avoid them.
“Thank you for loving him. Thank you for supporting him and his life’s work. Thank you for missing him. I do too.”
Robin Williams
died by suicide in August 2014 after a struggle with Lewy body dementia.
