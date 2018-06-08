View full results

Ontario Election

June 8, 2018 12:07 am

NDP candidate Ian Arthur wins Kingston and the Islands

By Online Reporter  Global News

NDP candidate Ian Arthur was elected as MPP for Kingston and the Islands.

NDP candidate Ian Arthur has won the riding of Kingston and the Islands in the 2018 Ontario election.

In the end, the executive chef turned politician beat out Liberal incumbent Sophie Kiwala, who held the MPP position in Kingston and the Islands for the last four years.

When the announcement came that Arthur won, he said he would not stop working for the people of Kingston and the Islands, despite the majority government the PCs won on Thursday night.

Arthur took an early lead, with Kiwala trailing behind, and PC candidate Gary Bennett nearly tying with Kiwala.

Veteran Green candidate Robert Kiley had a good showing, but came in a distant fourth.

Arthur was celebrating on election night at a downtown Kingston bar, with hordes of supporters ready to celebrate with him.

The celebrations for the NDPs may have been raucus, but the PCs dominated the ridings surrounding the city-centre. With Lanark—Frontenac—Kingston, Leeds—Grenville—Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, Bay of Quinte and Hastings—Lennox and Addington all going PC, Kingston and the Islands is a blip of orange surrounded by a sea of blue.

