Ontario election 2018: Kingston and the Islands riding

Voters in Kingston and the Islands head to the polls in the 2018 Ontario election on June 7. Learn more about the candidates and political history of the riding.

Candidates

Liberals: Sophie Kiwala (incumbent)

PC: Gary Bennett

NDP: Ian Arthur

Green: Robert Kiley

Geography

Kingston is located between Toronto and Ottawa and lies at the mouth of the St. Lawrence River. The riding was created for the 1967 provincial election. Its initial area consisted of the townships of Amherst Island, Howe Island and Wolfe Island, the city of Kingston and the islands in the St. Lawrence River within the county of Frontenac. In 1986, it was changed to include Pittsburgh Township south of Highway 401.

History

In 2013, Liberal MPP Sophie Kiwala ran for the Liberal nomination after long-time Liberal MPP John Gerretsen announced that he would not be running for re-election. In 2014 Ontario election, Kiwala was elected, defeating NDP candidate Mary Rita Holland by over 6,000 votes. Kingston has been a Liberal stronghold since 1995 and has not voted in a Conservative MPP since the 80s.