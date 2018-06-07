Police seeking assistance locating missing Bradford woman

Police are seeking the public’s assistance locating a missing Bradford woman.

According to South Simcoe police, at approximately 9:30 p.m. on June 6, officers received a report of a missing woman in Bradford.

Police say 52-year-old Denise Cummings was last seen by her family at home at around 9 a.m. on June 4, and was last heard from via text message around 12 p.m. that day.

Police have described Cummings as a woman, approximately five feet seven inches tall, weighing around 180 pounds. She has brown eyes and shoulder-length brown/blonde hair. Police say she wears glasses and dentures.

According to police, it is unclear what Cummings was wearing at the time of her disappearance.

Cummings’ family are concerned about her well-being as she requires daily medication.

Police say Cummings drives a green Nissan Rogue with the licence plate BXHY 972.

Police are asking anyone with information regarding the whereabouts of Denise Cummings to please call the South Simcoe police at 905-775-3311 or 705-436-2141. Information can also be provided anonymously to Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).