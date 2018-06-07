Canada
June 7, 2018

Orillia teen missing since June 5 located

By Local Online Journalist (Barrie)  Global News

OPP have located 15-year-old Hailey Bosch who had been missing from the Orillia area.

The search for a missing Orillia teenager is over after she was located by police.

Orillia OPP said that 15-year-old Hailey Bosch has been located safely.

Bosch had been reported missing from the north end of Orillia Tuesday afternoon.

Police thanked the public for their continued support and assistance.

