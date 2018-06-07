Orillia teen missing since June 5 located

The search for a missing Orillia teenager is over after she was located by police.

Orillia OPP said that 15-year-old Hailey Bosch has been located safely.

LOCATED: Hailey BOSCH has been located safe and sound. #OrilliaOPP would like to thank the public for their assistance. ^aw @OPP_CR @BarriePolice pic.twitter.com/7j77YQxBHO — OPPCommunicationsCR (@OPP_COMM_CR) June 6, 2018

Bosch had been reported missing from the north end of Orillia Tuesday afternoon.

Police thanked the public for their continued support and assistance.