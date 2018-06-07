Orillia teen missing since June 5 located
The search for a missing Orillia teenager is over after she was located by police.
Orillia OPP said that 15-year-old Hailey Bosch has been located safely.
Bosch had been reported missing from the north end of Orillia Tuesday afternoon.
Police thanked the public for their continued support and assistance.
