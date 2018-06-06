3 sisters among 5 killed in highway crash: ‘This is very hard on the Maskwacis community’

Three sisters are among the five people killed in a two-vehicle crash south of Edmonton on Tuesday.

Cheyane, Dominique and Latesha Soosay Northwest died in the collision, along with Tony Swampy. Global News has not yet confirmed the fifth person killed.

It happened at around 4:15 p.m. on Highway 2A at Township Road 472, about five kilometres south of Millet, Alta.

“There were two vehicles — a car and an SUV — and that’s really the extent of what I can say,” Cpl. Laurel Scott said Wednesday.

“The nature of how they collided is still being investigated.”

Four people were pronounced dead at the scene, according to the RCMP. One was taken to hospital where they were pronounced dead. All five were in the same vehicle.

The driver and only occupant of the second vehicle was taken to hospital with minor injuries.

“This is very hard on the Maskwacis community, Wetaskiwin community, everybody who knows some of these people,” Scott said. “It’s hard for everybody, we recognize that.

“We also know that Maskwacis, not very long ago, had other people killed in a fatality. So this hits them hard.”

Scott said police are receiving support as well as community members.

“The Maskwacis detachment is very involved right now with the chiefs, and they’ve got the Victims Services unit in Maskwacis helping and also the Urgent Mental Health Care workers … everyone works together to reach out and help families, friends, whoever needs support.”

Millet is approximately 40 kilometres south of Edmonton.

People who live along the busy highway said they knew something was terribly wrong Tuesday when STARS Air Ambulance landed at the crash scene and didn’t take off for quite some time.

