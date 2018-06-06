Ottawa police seek public’s assistance identifying assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help to identify a suspect who allegedly assaulted a man on the 2100 block of Robertson Road on May 26.

The alleged incident happened at about 9:30 p.m. as the victim was waiting with his service dog for a food order at a restaurant in Bells Corners. Police say that when the victim turned around, the suspect punched him in the face and fled on foot.

The victim suffered minor injuries and the service dog was unharmed in the incident.

The suspect is described as 20–30 years old, five feet nine inches tall with an athletic build. He has dark brown hair, was cleanly shaven and was wearing jeans, a red T-shirt and black hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call Const. Carissa Beck of the Ottawa Police Service West Criminal Investigations Unit, at 613-236-1222, ext. 2648.