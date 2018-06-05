Ottawa police release results of downtown community safety initiative

The Ottawa police announced Tuesday the results of a community safety initiative in the ByWard Market, Rideau Street and Montreal Road areas.

Police say the initiative was done in partnership with the alcohol and gaming commission and the city’s by-law services, and was conducted June 1-2, targeting disorderly behaviour.

“There was a strong police presence in these areas, which included ongoing foot patrols, proactive bar and restaurant checks, monitoring of parking garages, as well as response to calls for service,” said Superintendent Mark Ford. “Three fights were broken up, 36 open liquor containers were seized and poured out, and 14 panhandlers were moved along.”

Charges were laid. One person was arrested for assault with a weapon. One person was charged for breaching conditions. Twelve tickets were given for open liquor; one for public intoxication; and one was issued for trespassing.

Ottawa police also issued several warnings, including three for drug use; seven for unnecessary noise; and 14 for panhandling.

Ottawa police say that similar initiatives will be conducted throughout the summer to “ensure the safety and enjoyment of these vibrant areas by residents, businesses and visitors alike.”