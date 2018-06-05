Man dies in hospital after eastern Ontario bus crash

Ontario Provincial Police say a man critically injured in a bus crash in eastern Ontario on Monday has died in hospital.

The victim, a 54-year-old man from China, was one of 37 passengers on a tour bus that struck a rock wall at 2:30 p.m. and went into a ditch in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont.

Police said four people were taken to hospital in life-threatening condition and 20 others were treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

The patients were sent to hospitals in Brockville, Ottawa and Kingston.

Authorities said the passengers on the bus were tourists from China.

A manager at the Massachusetts-based Union Tour Express company said Monday he was aware one of their buses was involved in the collision but could not provide any further information about the incident.

The cause of the collision is still under investigation.

— With a file from Alexandra Mazur and The Canadian Press