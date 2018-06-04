Multiple injuries reported after bus crash on Hwy. 401 near Prescott

According to OPP, more than 30 passengers on a passenger bus ran into the ditch in the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Prescott, Ont. on Monday.

OPP say there are no fatalities at this point. There is no word on how severe the injuries are.

It is unclear if the bus collided with anything or why the collision occurred.

Two Ornge Air helicopters were dispatched to the accident, east of Bluechurch Road. One helicopter is en route to Ottawa from the crash scene. A second helicopter has left Toronto and is heading to the scene of the collision.

READ MORE: Toronto man identified as victim of fatal crash on Hwy. 401 near Prescott

The call came in to Ornge at 2:46 p.m. on Monday afternoon.

According to OPP, the westbound lanes of Highway 401 near Prescott are closed due to the collision.

UPDATE ROAD CLOSURE: #Hwy401 WB west of #Prescott – All WB lanes closed at Edward St (Prescott) due to collision, Emergency Services on scene. ^lm pic.twitter.com/mVsdWLZo34 — OPPCommunicationsER (@OPP_COMM_ER) June 4, 2018

This is a developing story that will be updated as more information is revealed.