One dead after Hwy. 401 collision involving two transport trucks and one petroleum tanker: OPP

The Grenville County OPP have shut down Highway 401 in both directions between Prescott and Maitland on May 3.

The OPP are currently investigating a motor vehicle collision involving two transports and one tanker truck carrying petroleum. They say the crash happened somewhere around 1:30 p.m. on Thursday in the westbound lane.

OPP say the tanker carrying petroleum was compromised and a fuel cleanup will be required.

They also say one of the drivers involved in the collision has died at the scene.

OPP say the highway will be closed for an extended period of time.

They also said that the surrounding areas are gridlocked with extremely heavy traffic.

Police are on scene directing traffic.

This deadly crash comes on the heels of another major crash in the same area of Highway 401 on Wednesday, which happened in the eastbound lane.

According to OPP, on May 2 around 6 p.m., the Grenville County OPP responded to a motor vehicle collision on Highway 401, between Blue Church Road and Merwin Lane in Augusta Township.

OPP say a tractor trailer carrying a flatbed full of load steel rolls lost control at the construction site and struck a rock bed, located on the south ditch.

The impact of this collision caused the steel load to become insecure and strike another transport, which caused the second transport to collide with 2 passenger motor vehicles.

The driver of the transport, caring steel, was transported by Air ORNGE with serious injuries.

OPP say the second transport driver was transported to hospital with minor injuries and the two passenger vehicle drivers did not sustain any injuries.