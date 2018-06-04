Passenger left with life-threatening injuries following Talbot Line crash
One person was airlifted to hospital Sunday after a crash on Talbot Line southwest of West Lorne.
It was around 7:30 a.m. when Elgin County OPP and emergency crews from St. Thomas responded to Talbot Line between Furnival Road and Mistele Road, officers said.
According to police, a westbound big rig collided with an eastbound SUV. The driver of the SUV suffered minor injuries and the passenger was airlifted to hospital with life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the truck was not injured. The roadway was blocked for several hours as emergency crews worked on the scene.
Police continue to investigate the cause of the crash.
